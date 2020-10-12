As the old adage goes, 'If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail'. Safa’s inability to provide the national team with the basics over the past week has translated into on-field performances leaving a lot to be desired, with the horror show off the pitch continuing.

Much was made over Bafana Bafana’s new kit sponsor, Le Coq Sportif, and their launch video which left many football fans fuming.

It is finally here, the moment you have all been waiting for. SAFA and le coq sportif are pleased to present the new Bafana Bafana jersey for the 2021 season.Visit our online store to be one of the first to pre-order your very own jersey. ⚽@JackDevero#soccer pic.twitter.com/vrH0r3JEuyOctober 5, 2020 See more

The video, made on a hockey pitch with branded sneakers, was considered an insult by many in the country, while the new kit has also received backlash for its style and cut.

But, as poor as the video was, we can move on from it.

However, that laughable launch was just the start as then came the game against Zambia on Sunday in pouring rain. With no rain jackets provided by the new sponsor, the Bafana technical team and players were forced to put black tape over the branding on old jackets, while the ball boys were forced to use black bin bags to keep themselves dry.

Please balance me here whats this on Bafana Bafana coach?? pic.twitter.com/HDqHetcl8QOctober 11, 2020 See more

Both teams sat in the rain for 90 minutes plus with no gazebo, no coverings – a type of set-up you'd expect in the amateur leagues on a Saturday afternoon.

This only points to the lack of preparation and accountability at Safa and not for the first time …

Just after guiding Bafana Bafana to a quarter-final berth – the best finish in years at the 2019 Afcon – Stuart Baxter almost immediately resigned. The former Chiefs coach then hit out at the organisation and its lack of planning.

In a report, the former Bafana coach said: ‘The frustrations due to smoke and mirrors and lack of strategic honesty was both unprofessional and lacking dignity.’

He continued to state that travel arrangements were in tatters, there were kit shortages across the squad, they did not know where they were going to camp and financial disputes left a situation which Baxter said was very difficult to deal with.

A year later and nothing has changed, it probably got worse and unless a change at the head of the organisation is somehow forced, this unprofessional and substandard preparations will cause Bafana’s struggles on the pitch to continue.