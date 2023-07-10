Wow! The new Adidas Juventus away kit has been released – and it's going to be divisive
The new Adidas Juventus away kit is one of the shirts of the summer, with its reference to club culture and local geography
Adidas's new Juventus away kit has been released – and it may well divide opinion
The Italians know their style but after the German manufacturer went big and bold with the zebra strips and bright yellow, they've not exactly played it safe for the away top. Still, this has the potential to be a definitive change strip for the Old Lady and a future classic… no, really.
Is this really one of the best football kits from anyone in Europe or is FFT just becoming easily pleased in our old age?
FFT's verdict
The new Adidas Juventus away kit is everything you want from a Bianconeri change strip
Italy is a different world from what we're used to in the Premier League. Top players move between the big few teams, the national side can win Euros tournaments either side of back-to-back failures to qualify for the World Cup… and pink is cool.
Juventus have a history of wearing pink as a change strip. Arguably their most iconic away top in recent history was pink – 2015/16's effort, later reworked for the Adidas x Pharrell humanrace special effort – so perhaps Juve fans won't be shocked to see huge bands of pale pink across this one.
It's bold, bright and actually, rooted in club culture. Juventus's customary stripes are turned 90 degrees for rugby-style hoops on this one – and if you look closely, they're actually mountainous-patterned bands across the top rather than thick blocks of colour. That's, of course, to represent the Alps on the outskirts of Turin.
The mixture of the white, the pale pink and the grey works wonderfully together on this one. The logos, piping and three stripes are black. It's everything you want from a Juventus away shirt.
And that's why we like this one quite as much as we do. In a world of identikit football shirts, this one feels like really, it could only belong to the Old Lady. Any other of Adidas's big clients would look weird in this – you couldn't picture Arsenal or Manchester United with this shirt, could you?
It's a big risk, it's not for everyone but it's well-executed at least.
Where to buy
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Adidas Juventus away shirt 23/24?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Juventus away shirt 23/24?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
