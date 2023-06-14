The new Real Madrid home kit 23/24 has a world first for Los Blancos

Adidas's new Real Madrid home kit 23/24 has been released, with gold back at the forefront once more.

Last season's effort was one of Los Blancos' most beautiful in years, blending the traditional lilac of past glories with an all-over pattern that featured the Real badge woven into the fabric. It's very hard to top – and yet…

This new one is a lot more stripped back, a lot more modern-looking and it's one that you're either going to love immediately or just not really get the hype over. Is it us, or does it feel very LA Galaxy?

FFT's verdict

The new Real Madrid home kit 23/24 is a smart, modern look

Another of Adi's biggest clients Juventus have got the same yellowy gold in their home getup this term. Clearly, that colour is in.

Real Madrid's new top adds some navy for good measure with a smart collar combining the two colours. There isn't too much embellishment elsewhere: that all-over badge pattern on last year's top really was a one-off.

But there's something brand-new: for the first time ever, the words "Hala Madrid" are embroidered on the jersey. It's a nice touch and one that'll mean a lot to fans.

We're well used to seeing gold in Los Blancos' shirts – they're the kings of Europe, after all – but this particular shade is something a little different. It's almost impossible to reinvent the wheel when it comes to this shirt and yet this one ticks the boxes.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

Jude Bellingham is going to look stunning in this one. Perhaps the modern take on this one was a nod to some of the wonderkids coming through at the Bernabeu?

We can't wait to see it in action.

Where to buy

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Real Madrid home shirt 23/24 Real's first-ever effort with "Hala Madrid" on the shirt itself is fresh and clean Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/gold/navy Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Minimal and subtle + Lovely collar + Hala Madrid!

Shift info

What is the sizing like with the Adidas Real Madrid home kit 23/24? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here.