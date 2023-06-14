The new Real Madrid home kit 23/24 has a world first for Los Blancos
New Real Madrid home kit 23/24! Are you LA Galaxy in disguise?
Adidas's new Real Madrid home kit 23/24 has been released, with gold back at the forefront once more.
Last season's effort was one of Los Blancos' most beautiful in years, blending the traditional lilac of past glories with an all-over pattern that featured the Real badge woven into the fabric. It's very hard to top – and yet…
This new one is a lot more stripped back, a lot more modern-looking and it's one that you're either going to love immediately or just not really get the hype over. Is it us, or does it feel very LA Galaxy?
FFT's verdict
The new Real Madrid home kit 23/24 is a smart, modern look
Another of Adi's biggest clients Juventus have got the same yellowy gold in their home getup this term. Clearly, that colour is in.
Real Madrid's new top adds some navy for good measure with a smart collar combining the two colours. There isn't too much embellishment elsewhere: that all-over badge pattern on last year's top really was a one-off.
But there's something brand-new: for the first time ever, the words "Hala Madrid" are embroidered on the jersey. It's a nice touch and one that'll mean a lot to fans.
We're well used to seeing gold in Los Blancos' shirts – they're the kings of Europe, after all – but this particular shade is something a little different. It's almost impossible to reinvent the wheel when it comes to this shirt and yet this one ticks the boxes.
Jude Bellingham is going to look stunning in this one. Perhaps the modern take on this one was a nod to some of the wonderkids coming through at the Bernabeu?
We can't wait to see it in action.
Where to buy
What is the sizing like with the Adidas Real Madrid home kit 23/24?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Adidas Real Madrid home kit 23/24?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
