Adidas Predator Accuracy launches: Is this the best Predator for years?

The Adidas Predator Accuracy boots have been released – and these ones are the most retro-looking for years.

That's thanks to those big stripes splashed across the side of the boot, similar to how they were in the 1990s (opens in new tab) with the Predator Accelerator. This new model is a throwback of sorts, though comes in a more modern colourway of black, white and pink rather than the traditional red that we associate with the brand.

The customary power zone has had a revamp, too – as it does with each new Predator.

Today's best Adidas Predator Accuracy deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Tech

The Adidas Predator Accuracy is the most technologically advanced Predator ever

There's plenty of new tech with the new Predators, as you'd fully expect, with the divisive lined-grips of the Edge now reworked completely.

The high-definition grip technology this time around is more minimal and located all over the front of the boot while Adidas have developed "HYBRIDTOUCH technology" this time, a coated microfibre material for a softer feel than the last few pairs of Preds.

Though these ones are soft though, there's a "FACETFRAME" from Adi to allow for better traction, stability and movement. The X boots have seen this improved in recent times and now, the Predators have followed suit.

Oh, and there's the Adidas PRIMEKNIT tech on the tongue of the boot, too. It fits like a glove but it's strong as hell, 'n' all.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

Today's best Adidas Predator Accuracy deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Style

The Adidas Predator Accuracy is aimed more at forwards than ever

It's no accident that the new Preds are harking back 25-odd years. With this new update on the franchise, Adi are looking to re-direct the Predator to its origins: sure, this brand was made by the Beckhams and Ballacks of this world. It was originally donned by Gazza, however, and intended for goalscorers.

“Since its inception in 1994, Predator has been widely regarded as one of the most iconic football boots in the game, and we’ve seen many different stories told across the years,” Mahsa Aryan, Global Category Director of footwear at Adidas says.

“With Predator Accuracy, we’re so excited to root the franchise once again in its founding principles – accuracy in goalscoring. We’ve listened to the athlete and consumer feedback to create a football boot designed for pinpoint accuracy in the modern game, in order to give players full confidence when striking the ball.”

Image 1 of 4 Alessio Russo donning the Adidas Predator Accuracy boots (Image credit: Adidas) Jude Bellingham donning the Adidas Predator Accuracy boots (Image credit: Adidas) Pedri with the Adidas Predator Accuracy boots (Image credit: Adidas) Wendie Renard donning the Adidas Predator Accuracy boots (Image credit: Adidas)

FAQs

What is the difference between the Adidas Predator Accuracy.1 and the Adidas Predator Accuracy+ boots? The .1 versions of the boots come with laces, while the + version of the boots are laceless. While both will be used by footballers on the pitch, there is a price difference between the models – and ultimately, choice comes down to preference. Other Adidas boots, such as the X and the Copa, come in both laced and laceless versions.

What studs do the Adidas Predator Accuracy boots have? The Adidas Predator Accuracy boots come in firm ground, soft ground, artificial grass and indoor.

Buy the boots

The Adidas Predator Accuracy.1 boots retail at £200, while the Adidas Predator Accuracy+ is £250. Both are available from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) and Pro:Direct (opens in new tab).

Image 1 of 2 Adidas Predator Accuracy+ (Image credit: Adidas) The Adidas Predator Accuracy.1 (Image credit: Adidas)