Adidas releases Argentina winners home shirt
The Adidas Argentina winners home shirt that Lionel Messi wore in the World Cup final celebrations will be available to buy
The Adidas Argentina winners home shirt from the World Cup final celebrations is to be released for sale.
The original Albiceleste jersey was one of the first to be released ahead of the World Cup this year, with the Three Stripes stripping things back to basics after Argentina lifted the Copa America in 2021 wearing camo-inspired get-up. The away, alternately, divided opinion at the time.
The classic sky blue and white stripes, however, were worn for all but one game of the tournament, with Argentina lifting that famous gold trophy wearing the home. We ranked it at No.21 of all the tournament tops… but it's surely shot up since the win over France.
Now, Adidas have released a special edition of the home shirt that Argentina beat France wearing, complete with another star above the other two.
2022 marked the South Americans' third triumph, following those on home soil in 1978 and in Mexico in 1986. A little unusually, the star is angled just above to form a triangle rather than in a row.
This new top has the addition of the gold FIFA patch in the centre of the shirt, too, to signify that Argentina are World Cup winners. Unlike the shirts from the final that were branded with the words, "Campeones del Monde" – that's "champions of the world" – this jersey is completely blank.
It's available to buy from Adidas.co.uk now (opens in new tab) from December 28 at 8:30 am. The shirt retails at £80 with free delivery for adiClub members and free delivery to Adidas stores to collect – and you can set a reminder right now for when it's available to buy.
Buy the Argentina winners home shirt from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Adidas Argentina 22 Winners Home Jersey
Tonight we're gonna party like it's December 18 in Buenos Aires
Sizes: Sizes: XS-2XL
