Adidas World Cup boots: New multicolour Al Rihla boots released
Adidas World Cup boots are out, with a colourful, Al Rihla-inspired colour scheme across the Predators, Copas and Xs
Attention, all: the new Adidas World Cup boots are out, inspired by the ball itself. It's that time of year again (admittedly, much, much later than usual).
Some of the best boots of 2022 now have a new colour scheme. Our favourite Adidas boots of the year are now emblazoned with colour, ready for the Qatari heat in honour of the stunning Al Rihla ball, which will be used at the tournament.
Remember when Zinedine Zidane wore golden Predators in 2006? Get ready for another Adidas athlete to create iconic memories in some of these.
Adidas World Cup boots: There are new updates to the Predator, X and Copa Sense boots
Adidas currently have three flagship boot brands: the Predator Edge, the X SPEEDPORTAL and the Copa Sense.
All three are stunning boots that offer the best new technology that the German brand can boast – all three have soft ground and firm ground options, while all three are solid options for anyone looking for winter boots.
Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL
Released in conjunction with a specially made Rick and Morty short, the Adidas X SPEEDPORTAL boots are a natural evolution from the last X model while upgrading on the look, feel and comfort of the model.
We were blown away when they landed. These are the best-looking Xs in years, with a freshly-designed heel and the brand-new, textless Adidas logo. Bravo.
Adidas Predator Edge+
The Predator is basically the Routemaster bus of football: a design classic that pops up in everyday life without you so much as noticing these days… and actually, the updated versions are cooler than many of the vintage models.
Controversial? Yeah, but we're going there. While old Preds were given the task of simply improving David Beckham's sweeping crosses, the Predator Edge are tailor-made for the modern baller, with panels all over to aid control, walloping from 30 yards and, of course, the occasional Goldenballs-style ping. The Predators are well and truly in their renaissance – and we're loving it.
Adidas Copa Sense+
Adidas do "no-frills" awesomely well when they want to and the Copa Sense is testament to that. Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix, the Copa Sense is a defined understatement, stripping back the football boot to its bare essentials.
These boots are immensely comfortable, perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch and despite the simplistic design, they look hella cool – whatever colour you get them in.
