Amazon Prime Day 2023: What are the best deals for football fans?
It's Amazon Prime Day – here are the best deals over the next 48 hours for the football fan in your life
Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale offering deals on a huge range of products, is currently taking place over the 48 hours of July 11 and 12 this year.
We're on the lookout for all the deals that you'll need over the next two days. The only thing you'll need to take advantage is an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you'll get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.
But it might be worth hanging on to a Prime subscription anyway: there will be two entire rounds of Premier League fixtures shown exclusively on Amazon in 2023/24 – 20 matches in all.
Amazon Prime Day deals: What Amazon Prime Day deals are there?
England products
These England products are all officially licensed – and whether you have kids who are into football or you need a new water bottle yourself, these are great deals to take advantage of.
England FA Large Backpack
Was: £15Now: £12.59
England FA 1000ml Plastic Sports Bottle
Was: £9.89Now: £6.99
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White