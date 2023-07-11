Amazon Prime Day 2023: What are the best deals for football fans?

Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale offering deals on a huge range of products, is currently taking place over the 48 hours of July 11 and 12 this year.

We're on the lookout for all the deals that you'll need over the next two days. The only thing you'll need to take advantage is an Amazon Prime subscription – and if you sign up now, you can get a 30-day free trial, meaning you'll get all the Prime Day advantages at no cost.

But it might be worth hanging on to a Prime subscription anyway: there will be two entire rounds of Premier League fixtures shown exclusively on Amazon in 2023/24 – 20 matches in all.

Amazon Prime Day deals: What Amazon Prime Day deals are there?

England products

These England products are all officially licensed – and whether you have kids who are into football or you need a new water bottle yourself, these are great deals to take advantage of.

England Unisex Youth Uv Water Bottle, Red/Blue, 700ml UK Was: £15

Now: £11.99

England FA Large Backpack Was: £15

Now: £12.59