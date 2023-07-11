Amazon Prime Day deal: Get reductions on these football books
Amazon Prime Day is here – and there are reductions on these football books
Amazon Prime Day is here – and these football books are all part of the reductions.
Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.
These football books are all reduced to some extent. The Times' World Cup Moments is a complete compendium of iconic moments from the greatest show on Earth, with current England women's captain Leah Williamson's book, You Have The Power also reduced this Prime Day. And check out the Ultimate Football Heroes Colouring Book if you have kids that are into the beautiful game.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Get these football books at reduced prices
The Times World Cup Moments
Was: £30.00Now: £21.03
You Have the Power: Find Your Strength and Believe You Can by Leah Williamson
Was: £9.99Now: £3.50
Ultimate Football Heroes Colouring Book (The No.1 football series)
Was: £7.99Now: £6.64
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White