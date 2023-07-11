Amazon Prime Day deal: Get reductions on these football books

Amazon Prime Day is here – and these football books are all part of the reductions.

Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.

These football books are all reduced to some extent. The Times' World Cup Moments is a complete compendium of iconic moments from the greatest show on Earth, with current England women's captain Leah Williamson's book, You Have The Power also reduced this Prime Day. And check out the Ultimate Football Heroes Colouring Book if you have kids that are into the beautiful game.

The Times World Cup Moments Was: £30.00

Now: £21.03

You Have the Power: Find Your Strength and Believe You Can by Leah Williamson Was: £9.99

Now: £3.50