Amazon Prime Day deal: Save 25% on a portable goal net

By Mark White
published

Amazon Prime Day is here – and you can make great savings on this Hy-Pro goal net

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is here – and this Hy-Pro goal net has been reduced as part of the savings.

Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.

This Hy-Pro goal net is perfect for taking down the park with you. Portable, durable and suitable for all weathers, this can reduce the need to take jumpers along with a simple-to-assemble frame and carry bag. It's essential for all friend groups – and now, there isn't a better time to get one. 

Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 25% off this portable Hy-Pro goal net and frame

Hy-Pro Ultra Portable Football Goal: 6ft x 4ft Was: £44.99 Now: £33.99

Hy-Pro Ultra Portable Football Goal: 6ft x 4ft

Was: £44.99
Now: £33.99

Hy-Pro Ultra Portable Football Goal: 8ft x 5ft Was: £59.99 Now: £44.99

Hy-Pro Ultra Portable Football Goal: 8ft x 5ft

Was: £59.99
Now: £44.99

