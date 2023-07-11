Amazon Prime Day deal: Save 42% on a Fire Stick to stream the football
Amazon Prime Day is here – and Amazon Fire Sticks are reduced in the savings
Amazon Prime Day is here – and this Mitre FA Cup ball has been reduced as part of the savings.
Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.
Naturally, Amazon Fire Sticks have been reduced in the sale – but what does that have to do with football, we hear you ask? Well, it's just one way to watch BT Sport (rebranding to TNT Sports), not to mention the 20 Premier League fixtures that Amazon themselves now have the coverage for. Plus, with apps such as YouTube, iPlayer, ITV X and Channel 4, you never need miss highlights packages ever again.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Get as much as 42% off with an Amazon Fire Stick
Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Was: £59.99Now: £34.99
Fire TV Stick 4K Max | streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)
Was: £64.99Now: £37.99
