Amazon Prime Day deal: Save OVER HALF on Puma King football boots

Amazon Prime Day is here – and these Puma King boots have been reduced as part of the savings.

Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.

The Puma Kings are an iconic football boot, worn by the likes of Pele, Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona. With this deal, you can save over half on specific sizes of the boots, with decent savings across the stock currently on Amazon.