Amazon Prime Day deal: Save OVER HALF on Puma King football boots

By Mark White
published

Amazon Prime Day is here – and these Puma King boots are better than half price

Amazon Prime Day: Puma King football boots
(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is here – and these Puma King boots have been reduced as part of the savings.

Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.

The Puma Kings are an iconic football boot, worn by the likes of Pele, Johan Cruyff and Diego Maradona. With this deal, you can save over half on specific sizes of the boots, with decent savings across the stock currently on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Get Puma King football boots at better than half price

PUMA Unisex's King Top Fg Football Boots Was: £126.95 Now: £52.00* *prices range depending on size

PUMA Unisex's King Top Fg Football Boots

Was: £126.95
Now: £52.00*

*prices range depending on size

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 