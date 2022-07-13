Want a Napoli shirt this Amazon Prime Day? It's your lucky day – this one has a whopping £50 off.

That's right. Previously £80, you can now get the Serie A giants' 2019/20 Kappa top for under £25. And given that they're in the elite of Europe with hundreds of iconic football shirts over the years, this is an Amazon Prime Day deal that can't be missed.

Napoli have long been a favourite with hipsters – ever since Diego Maradona rocked up in the 1980s with big hair and dancing feet. Their re-emergence in recent seasons has captured imaginations, too, and this is one of the final kits that the iconic Kappa dished out to the southern Serie A side before Emporio Armani took the contract. Prices on this shirt vary depending on size.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Save £50 on a Napoli shirt

