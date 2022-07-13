Amazon Prime Day deal: Save £50 on a Napoli shirt
By Mark White published
This Amazon Prime Day, release your inner Italian with a Napoli shirt on the reduction of a lifetime
Want a Napoli shirt this Amazon Prime Day? It's your lucky day – this one has a whopping £50 off.
That's right. Previously £80, you can now get the Serie A giants' 2019/20 Kappa top for under £25. And given that they're in the elite of Europe with hundreds of iconic football shirts over the years, this is an Amazon Prime Day deal that can't be missed.
Napoli have long been a favourite with hipsters – ever since Diego Maradona rocked up in the 1980s with big hair and dancing feet. Their re-emergence in recent seasons has captured imaginations, too, and this is one of the final kits that the iconic Kappa dished out to the southern Serie A side before Emporio Armani took the contract. Prices on this shirt vary depending on size.
One of the most exciting teams in Serie A in recent seasons, Napoli have re-established themselves as a hipster's favourite under Maurizio Sarri. Players such as Victor Osimhen, Jorginho, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly have all emerged in recent seasons – and the 2019/20 kit is one of the last made by iconic Italian manufacturers Kappa before Emporio Armani took over.
