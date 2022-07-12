Amazon Prime Day football deal: This gorgeous Puma ball has been reduced to under £30

Looking for an Amazon Prime Day football deal? This Puma Unisex's teamFINAL 21.3 FIFA Quality Football has been reduced.

The teamFINAL is Puma's standard match ball, having been used in competitions such as the Championship and the League Cup. The German manufacturer also supply the official balls to LaLiga and Serie A.

Now this one can be yours for under £30 as part of Prime Day. Bargain!

With a galaxy-style pattern, this teamFINAL ball is one of the nicest that Puma have released in years. The brand have been steadily infiltrating football by sponsoring the likes of AC Milan and Manchester City. They're now of the biggest names in the game – and even have Neymar on board as an ambassador.

(Image credit: Puma)

This is among the very elite balls that we've seen in 2022.

Recently, the Nike Premier League ball for 2022/23 captured our hearts with heady nostalgia, drawing on the Mitre classics of the 90s for a gold-tinted design. Nike have also supplied the Women's Euro 2022 ball – that brightly-coloured marvel that England smacked in the net eight times against Norway.

Not to be outdone, Adidas have also released a couple of nice new balls recently. The 2022 Champions League final Finale was not made available for sale, unfortunately – the Void ball to be debuted next season luckily is about.

Puma are in good company – and this is a deal not to be sniffed at. It's not often that you can pick up a ball for a kickabout for this cheap, after all…

(opens in new tab) PUMA Unisex's teamFINAL 21.3 FIFA Quality Football | £35.94 £28.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Amazon Prime Day deal means you can get over 20% off the stunning teamFINAL ball that's supplied to major leagues and competitions in European football.