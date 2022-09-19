Belgium 2022 World Cup away kit: The most beautiful minimal effort at the tournament?
The Belgium 2022 World Cup away kit is something completely different from Adidas, more than making up for the home effort
The Belgium 2022 World Cup away kit might just be the nicest white shirt in the entire tournament.
Adidas have used their new textless logo for the first time in their Qatar 2022 tops and this one comes with a slight twist on those iconic three stripes. Yes, the entire strip is a plain white with very little detailing – but there are multicoloured flourishes that look absolutely sublime.
The rest of the Adidas World Cup kits have all dropped, along with the Adidas home shirt for the Belgians, too. With all the World Cup shirts almost released now, this one's hard to top…
FFT's verdict
The Belgium 2022 World Cup away kit is a lesson in how to do clean and classy
White kits can be pretty divisive – it usually just depends on whether it's your team or not, let's face it. Some England shirts, for example, are classic for their needs-only approach, while others lose appeal when they try and go too loud.
Belgium have had a fair few interesting away kits of late. The 2018 World Cup saw the Red Devils done a bright yellow for their away shirt, which was dulled down for this year's Women's Euros. At Euro 2022, Belgium's change strip was a dull beige.
This white shirt is pristine and clear though, something that the nation haven't had for a while. And in pairing that super clean base, Adidas have done something a little different: there's a multicoloured effect that looks so stylish and fresh. It's lovely.
We genuinely don't think we've seen a football shirt with a multicoloured manufacturer's logo, either. That's pretty different.
While it would have been so easy to pile on the effects with this one, add a crazy design to the front or take the technicolour to town, Adi have kept it light. The collar is a superbly simple affair – it looks great. There are splashes of brightness down the sides. The cuffs are colourful. But that's it. The restraint is admirable.
Belgium's home kit is going to be polarising but hopefully, we can all agree that this one is excellent, right? It's so rare to see a white shirt that actually does something different – and combining a loud colour idea with the simplicity of the bright white? Good work, Adidas.
At the time of writing this one isn't on Adidas's site (opens in new tab) but it is available on Kitbag (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Adidas Belgium 2022 World Cup away kit?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Belgium 2022 World Cup away kit?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
