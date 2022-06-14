Best Arsenal retro shirts 2022: The best classic football shirts the Gunners have ever worn

The best Arsenal retro shirts are all online. The Gunners have some of the noisiest fans – so do you think they're really going to keep their classic football shirts quiet?

Over the years, they've been one of the best-dressed clubs. When you consider that often retro shirts are the best football shirts you can buy, you have a recipe for something too nice not to buy. With both Premier League sides and European giants releasing fresh threads right now – it won't be long before the World Cup shirts are all revealed and Women's Euros tops are all out either – sometimes the best bet is to delve into the archives if you're a north Londoner.

Here's our pick of the best retro shirts available right now, featuring some of the best Premier League jerseys ever…

1. Arsenal 1970s home shirt

Maybe the most famous white sleeves in history.

In 1971, Arsenal won the Double wearing this beauty, which has been remade by Toffs. Since, Colin Firth has worn it in the movie Fever Pitch and it's become the Year Zero for all classic Arsenal kits.

2. Arsenal 1970s away shirt

In 1971, Arsenal sent this shirt into the history books when they toppled Liverpool at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

From now on, Gooners would sing "She wore a yellow ribbon" on Cup final day – they've won 14 of the trophy – with this the definitive away top for many a fan. It's never been outgunned.

3. Arsenal 1993 away shirt

Since becoming kit manufacturer for the Gunners again in the 2010s, Adidas have re-released a number of shirts that they originally produced in the early 90s.

This one is a forgotten classic. The bruised banana might be more distinctive – we'll get onto that one, don't you worry – but this particular change strip has a hell of lot of personality.

4. Arsenal 1991 "Bruised Banana" away shirt

Love it or loathe it, it's become a classic. It was the first retro re-release when the Gunners came back to Adidas, after all.

The bruised banana, as it's been dubbed, is a landmark moment in football shirt history and something that's so unbelievably 90s that it's come back into fashion. If you're lucky, you can still find it on Ebay.

5. Arsenal 1985 home shirt

To celebrate 100 years of Arsenal, Umbro went for something timeless.

The 1985 shirt has been remade into a classy effort by Score Draw, complete with the anniversary flourish around the crest. In 100 more years, it'll still look awesome.

6. Arsenal 1982 away shirt

Arsenal only ever had one shirt that was this green. It's marvellous, don't you agree?

Another remake from Score Draw, this is a shirt that has gone down in the annuls of the Arsenal as a hipster's favourite. Yet to be referenced by Adidas, this reinterpretation is as close as fans can get to the original.

7. Arsenal 1994 away shirt

Arsenal have released several tops in the past few years with the customary lightning bolts. It's become a symbol of the club.

But nothing beats the 90s, for us, you'll be surprised to hear. Watching Dennis Bergkamp strutting his stuff in this jersey was a sight to behold, alright.

8. Arsenal 2001 away shirt

In 2001, the Gunners went gold for their away shirt. It's an absolute beauty.

There are two versions of this one: the original, with old crest and Sega sponsor or a new one, with O2 and the new badge. If you can find either on Ebay, you'd be the envy of the Emirates.

9. Arsenal 2002 away shirt

This away shirt stood out like nothing else. Thierry Henry ripped Roma apart wearing this beauty and the Gunners looked fantastic whether they combined it with navy or white shorts.

It's still out there on Ebay from time to time. A modern classic and unmistakably Arsenal.

10. Arsenal 2002 home shirt

Every Gooner must own one of these.

This was the last top that the Gunners won the league wearing and it's one of the most stripped-back, simple shirts that they've had this side of Arsene Wenger. Just red and white, the first top with the new badge. It's a beauty, isn't it?

11. Arsenal 2003 away shirt

Inspired by 1971's Double, this shirt made history of its own when Arsenal went unbeaten wearing it.

It only lasted a season but it burned bright. Literally, it's a dazzling yellow. They're very rare, these days.

12. Arsenal 2005 home shirt

The redcurrant shirt that Arsenal wore in their final season at Highbury is still as magnificent now as it was then.

The Gunners looked amazing in this, which came with gold lettering and gold numbers on the back. It's a collectable, these days.

13. Arsenal 2019 away shirt

One of the most popular football shirts in recent memory, this top was the talk of the Premier League when Adi and Arsenal got back together.

The zig-zags are inspired by the old bruised banana of course but this one feels fresh and modern while harking back to the past. Bravo, guys.

