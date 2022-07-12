Get FIFA for less than a tenner! Best FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals – for PlayStation, XBox and PC

This time of year regularly throws up good FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day deals – and 2022 may just be the best one yet.

On consoles, we're seeing some savings of more than 50%, while PC gamers can pick up the football sim for less than £10.

With around three months before we expect to see the next instalment of the FIFA franchise, these really are incredible Amazon Prime Day deals that you're very unlikely to be replicated elsewhere.

So if you fancy trying out FIFA 22 but still haven't got around to it yet, it's worth making the most of this moment. All you need to do is have an Amazon Prime account (which you can get with a free trial (opens in new tab)) and buy it by midnight on Wednedsay, July 13.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) If you want to access the best Prime Day deals, we'd recommend taking advantage of the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee kicks in.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 22 for PS5 – £69.99 £30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the biggest console price drop for FIFA 22 on Amazon Prime Day this year, meaning that you can get the latest title with £39.99 off – a saving of 57%.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 22 for PC – £54.99 £8.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the overall biggest FIFA 22 Amazon Prime Day deal: a saving of £46. That's a whopping 83%, for the percentage lovers among you.

(opens in new tab) FIFA 22 for PS4 – £38.25 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Like the XBox One version, FIFA 22 for PS4 is 22% off for Amazon Prime Day, bringing it to just under £30.