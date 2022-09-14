Best New Balance football boots: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Bukayo Saka and Sadio Mané
Even the best New Balance football boots never used to get so much coverage – but now the American brand is one of the biggest in the world when it comes to footballing footwear.
So many of their boots have looked fantastic too, with the brand always looking to revolutionise. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Adidas, Nike, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.
But here you'll find the best New Balance football boots on the market right now...
Best New Balance football boots, 2024
New Balance is a recent competitor in the market compared to the big guns but boy are they making strides with stylish boots. It feels like NB has always had a chair pulled up at this banquet – and the Furon is one hell of a signature party trick.
Starboy Bukayo Saka – among stellar company – can't be wrong. The New Balance Furon is textured, hard-wearing and available in a number of sexy shades, evoking classic boot designs of the noughties while feeling new, fresh and exciting. If Hermes, the Greek god famed for his winged sandals, was lining up for Olympiacos these days, we know what he'd be lacing up.
There's something very vintage about a giant "N" on the side of your foot, whether you go for the black, gold or white versions of these New Balance boots. Call us biased, but FourFourTwo loves the 442.
This is what all football boots used to feel like: soft leather slippers that could thwack a rain-soaked ball top bins with might. Yet with the colour choices, the new lowercase New Balance logo on the heel and the ridged material around the ankle, these things feel not like relics of the past but callbacks, perfectly suited to football in 2022. New trends may come and go – but the 442 always has a place in the game.
