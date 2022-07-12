Best televisions for watching football: Check out the Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs and get World Cup ready
Want the best televisions for watching football? Course you do! Amazon Prime Day is here, so let's get World Cup ready…
We've got the best televisions for watching football – and thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs, they've never been better value.
We're in World Cup year, after all. If you're anything like us at FourFourTwo, you're going to watch all the coverage – which this time around, amounts to four whole matches every single day of the group stage. You're going to want to see every minute detail in ultra high definition, right?
Fear not, for we've scoured Amazon for Prime Day deals to knock your socks off.
Best televisions for watching football: Amazon Prime Day deals
1. LG OLED48C14LB
LG OLED48C14LB |
£1699 £949 (opens in new tab)
With a huge reduction on this 48-inch TV, you can upgrade your current box at a price that won't be around for long. With 4K UHD and HDR Smart technology, the picture on this TV is crisp enough to see the outlines of Lionel Messi's tattoos – and with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, you won't even have to change the channel.
2. Sony BRAVIA 4K KD-50X89J
Sony BRAVIA 4K KD-50X89J |
£999 £599 (opens in new tab)
You can save 40% on this TV – now that's a bargain even Harry Redknapp would be proud of. This is a t'riffc little telly, 'n' all – a 50-inch set that looks fantastic and incorporates Google. With an HDR and 4K screen, this is perfect for back-to-back-to-back watching in Qatar this winter.
3. Samsung Q60A
Samsung Q60A |
£2397 £1349 (opens in new tab)
This, everyone, is the Virgil van Dijk of the television world. An 85-inch beast that will dwarf everything else in your living room, it's also lean enough not to take up too much room: a slim TV with 4K Crystal Processor, this TV comes with Ultrawide Game View for football matches, along with Adaptive Sound so that you tweak the atmosphere. Absolutely spectacular, indeed.
4. Sony BRAVIA KE65A8/P
Sony BRAVIA KE65A8/P|
£1,699 £1199 (opens in new tab)
You can't say fairer than £500 off. This Sony model is 65 inches wide and comes equipped with 4K and HDR, along with Google and Alexa. It's an Android TV, too – and the picture is so bright and crisp that you'll feel like you're in the dugout.
5. Philips 65 Inch Smart TV
Philips 65 Inch Smart TV |
£1,799 £949 (opens in new tab)
Looking for an immersive experience? This Philips model – the company that founded PSV, did you know – has an Ambilight to transform your front room with colour, reflecting whatever's on the screen. A 4K beast with Dolby Vision and Atmos Sound, this is particularly good for movies, too. Man can't survive on football alone… occasionally Mike Bassett: England Manager needs to go on the screen.
Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)
If you want to access the best Prime Day deals, we'd recommend taking advantage of the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee kicks in.
