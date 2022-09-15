Brazil 2022 World Cup home kit: This could be the coolest-ever Selecao jersey

The Brazil 2022 World Cup home kit is here… but is it the coolest ever shirt the nation have had?

There's a lot to choose from, in fairness. Nike don't often revolutionise things for the Selecao – because why would you? Yellow and green is difficult to go wrong with when it comes to Brazil tops but this might be the most audacious design for quite a while. Admittedly, it's not that daring.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike away shirt for the Brazilians has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The Brazil 2022 World Cup home kit is one of the best at the tournament

And we always have high hopes for Brazil. But with a few subtle details, this one is one of the loveliest Selecao tops for quite some time.

The first thing you'll notice is that base pattern. It's intricately woven, not immediately noticeable and it's inspired by jaguar markings, since they're the only big cats in South America (every day's a school day). Those patterns show up on the away top but here, they're so finely worked in that we kind of wish all plain tops had such detail.

The Nike Swoosh is blue, for a change, while the green detail is slightly lighter than usual. Then there's the new Brazil badge, which will get its World Cup debut in Qatar and rather like this shirt as a whole, updates an icon of the game.

The Brazil 2022 World Cup home kit (Image credit: Nike)

Sure, the colour is a little too light on first glance but we can imagine this one shimmering in the Middle Eastern sun and looking glorious. The three shades of yellow, green and blue work perfectly together and it makes a nice change to subtly switch them up from time to time.

But our favourite part? It's almost an easter egg: the Brazilian flag is hidden behind the button hole of the collar. How damn cool, is that!?

The Brazil 2022 World Cup home kit (Image credit: Nike)

It's 20 long, hard years since the Brazilians last blitzed the World Cup and we've seen all sorts in that time. But perhaps never have they looked as fine as they will in this one. It could well be a future classic.

Buy the shirt

The Nike Brazil World Cup 2022 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Shirt info

