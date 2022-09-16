Croatia 2022 World Cup away kit: This could be the coolest Croatia shirt ever

The Croatia 2022 World Cup away kit is here – and boy is it a little different from normal.

We all know exactly what to expect from Croatia by now when it comes to home shirts but it's always fun to see how Nike approach the away. There's a history of blue, black and purple, while those checkers get represented somehow… but never like this.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike home shirt for the Croatians has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

Today's best Nike England 2022 World Cup home shirt deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

FFT's verdict

The Croatia 2022 World Cup away kit is going to be marmite, for sure

There seems like a 1998 influence when it comes to the home shirt this time around, since white is more prominent than it has been since that debut third-place finish at the World Cup in France. That iconic shirt – which featured a swirl of checkers over one of the sleeves – seems to be an inspiration here, too.

Croatia are back in blue after donning black and grey for the Euros and purple at the World Cup in 2018, when they finished runners-up to France. Before 2016, Croatian away shirts were royal blue with red and white checkers incorporated, while since, they've all had checkers of darker shades of black, grey and blue.

This is the most daring yet, with a faded check pattern that looks like it's whizzing offing the shoulder. It looks like nothing we've ever seen – for Croatia or anyone else. Some will love it, others… won't.

The Croatia 2022 World Cup home and away kits (Image credit: Nike)

It's a nice shirt and the pattern looks cool in theory but the brightness of the blue – plus a red Swoosh (which is lovely on its own, by the way) – makes this look a little messy. It looks like it belongs in the 2000s, rather than the slicker, super-streamlined designs that we have nowadays.

Not that that's necessarily a bad thing for everyone. There will be those out there who have been crying out for Croatia to drop the simplicity and go with something a little more garish for once. Now, they've finally done it.

The Croatia 2022 World Cup away kit (Image credit: Nike)

It looks different, it's exciting and bold. It might not stand the test of time but it certainly captures the attention.

You can buy this one from Nike football (opens in new tab) – rest of the World Cup kits (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

Buy the shirt

The Nike Croatia 2022 World Cup away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Croatia 2022 World Cup away shirt The latest twist on the iconic Croatian design Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Colours are cool + Dynamic design + Red Swoosh looks good Reasons to avoid - Everything feels a little mid-noughties about it

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Nike Croatia 2022 World Cup away kit? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike Croatia 2022 World Cup away kit? The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says. "Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up." If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.