FIFA 23 best price: The best deals for the game right now

FIFA 23 best price deals are appearing online now, given that the game has been out for a few weeks. Well, if you're looking for EA Sports' masterpiece, either for yourself or someone else, you're not going to want to pay the RRP for it, are you?

The game has been a hit, with this version of FIFA adding domestic women's football clubs, new skill moves and updating Ultimate Team – we reviewed the game recently on FFT and rated it highly for how immersive and high-octane it was, claiming, "Passes and crosses will ricochet off opponents, catch your own striker's heel or even deflect straight in for a goal; the chaos and hilarity of modern football feels part of the game more than it did last year."

If you're looking to get a good deal on a copy of FIFA 23, we've got the offers that you need on the game ahead of Christmas, regardless of what console or platform you play on.

FIFA 23 best price deals

PlayStation 5

What FIFA 23 best price deals are there for PlayStation 5?

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was: £69.99

Now: £59.65

Save: £10.34

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: CD Keys (opens in new tab)

Was: £62.89

Now: £49.99

Save: £12.90

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: Very.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Was: £64.99

Now: £59.99

Save: £5

PlayStation 5 825GB (white) with controller (white), FIFA 23 and PS Plus 12 Month Membership: AO.com (opens in new tab)

Price: £539

PlayStation 4

What FIFA 23 best price deals are there for PlayStation 4?

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was: £59.99

Price: £51.99

Save: £8

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: Very.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Was: £54.99

Price: £51.99

Save: £3

Xbox Series X/S

What FIFA 23 best price deals are there for Xbox Series X/S?

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was: £69.99

Price: £54.95

Save: £15.05

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: CD Keys (opens in new tab)

Was: £68.29

Price: £55.99

Save: £12.30

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: CD Keys (opens in new tab)

Was: £69.99

Price: £53.99

Save: £16

Xbox Series S 512 GB (White) with FIFA 23: AO.com (opens in new tab)

Price: £312

Xbox One

What FIFA 23 best price deals are there for Xbox One?

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was: £59.99

Price: £51.99

Save: £8

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: CD Keys (opens in new tab)

Was: £59.99

Price: £48.99

Save: £11

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: CD Keys (opens in new tab)

Was: £59.99

Price: £49.99

Save: £10

FIFA 23 Standard Edition: Very.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Was: £54.99

Now: £51.99

Save: £5

Nintendo Switch

What FIFA 23 best price deals are there for Nintendo Switch?

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition: Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was: £34.99

Now: £30.95

Save: £4.04

FIFA 23 Legacy Edition: Very.co.uk (opens in new tab)

Was: £34.99

Now: £30.99

Save: £4