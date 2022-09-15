France 2022 World Cup home kit: Les Bleus' new home is another classy classic

The France 2022 World Cup home kit is here, with the world champions set to defend their title in style.

You might not have noticed but France changed the colour of their flag last year. You're not alone – even the French didn't notice (opens in new tab) – but the ever-so-subtle switch from a royal blue to a navy in honour of the post-Revolution Tricolore has now been officially reflected in the new home shirt.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike away shirt for Les Bleus has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The France 2022 World Cup home kit is yet another stunning Les Bleus jersey

France are no strangers to navy blue, of course. Didier Deschamps' men lifted their second world title in the Moscow rain wearing a navy that looked almost black in the downpour – while last summer, the French shirt remained that darker blue with an oh-so-Gallic set of horizontal lines.

Nike have kept with the programme this time around. The French women's side were given the most gorgeous, horticulturally-patterned top for their Euro 2022 jaunt to the semi-finals but the men's shirts this year are plainer, with gold returning for the numbers, logos and flourishes.

It's fitting for the champions, right? Even the collar on this one resembles the shirt of four years ago, as France look to buck the recent curse of last time's winners going out in the group stage (it's been three times in a row, now – and infamously happened to the French 20 years ago in Japan and South Korea).

The France 2022 World Cup home and away kits (Image credit: Nike)

But what this one lacks in a brash design, it makes up for in its simplicity. The last few French shirts have been a little too brash in their patterning, with Nike insisting on overusing horizontal stripes as a cultural reference to the marinière.

That's got a rest this time, thank heavens, while new intricate details appear. According to Nike, "The oak leaf and olive branch pattern of the home kit represents strength, solidarity and peace. Classic French design cues include a tricolor insert on the short, a jacquard sock and cuff and gold detailing."

The France 2022 World Cup home kit (Image credit: Nike)

It's a nice tie-in to the Euro 2022 shirt. This one doesn't feel massively different to any France shirt of the last few years at least but maybe that's a good thing. Why mess with a clear icon?

The Nike France World Cup 2022 home shirt (Image credit: Nike)

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Nike France 2022 World Cup home kit? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike France 2022 World Cup home kit? The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says. "Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up." If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.