Is the new Adidas Ajax away shirt 2023/24 the nicest of the summer so far?

The Adidas Ajax away shirt 2023/24 has been released – and once again, the Amsterdammers have mastered style.

We're well used to seeing Ajax don the most stunning shirts that Europe has to offer by now. Obviously, the Bob Marley away shirt has gone onto become a modern classic – but even this season, the navy away shirt and Daily Paper third top have both been well-loved.

This new effort is sure to be a massive hit, too. Adi have done it again.

FFT's verdict

Is the Adidas Ajax away shirt 2023/24 yet another modern classic?

While so many modern football shirts seem to draw on icons of the past, this one isn't reminiscent of a previous Ajax shirt at all. De Godenzonen haven't worn a fully white away kit since 1989: it's not a colour we associate with their change strips.

So this one feels particularly modern, especially with that subtle, all-over pattern in what looks pink and green up close, giving this one a slightly off-white look. These kinds of patterns have been massively popular in football kits over the last few years – and this is one of the nicer, more subtle we've seen in recent times.

(Image credit: Adidas)

It puts this new Ajax effort firmly in 2023. It's not groundbreakingly looking to the future and it doesn't hark back to the past. Do you know how rare that is with new threads? It's slap-bang in the present. Lovely.

The navy touches on this one are excellent, too, with a navy badge, to boot. Not too much else to distract, either.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Ajax won't be competing in the Champions League next season so this shirt might just fly under the radar. This is yet another that will become an instant hit with fans, however.

Adidas and Ajax, eh? Name a better collaboration.

Buy the shirt

(Image credit: Adidas)

Adidas Ajax away shirt 23/24 An absolutely beautiful return to a white away shirt for Ajax: top marks Our expert review: Specifications Colour: Core White Sizes: XS-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Stunning colours + Excellent pattern + Clean and crisp

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Adidas Ajax away shirt 23/24? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here.