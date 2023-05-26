Is the new Adidas Ajax away shirt 2023/24 the nicest of the summer so far?
The new Adidas Ajax away shirt 2023/24 is giving zap lolly vibes, with a white base and stunning all-over graphic
The Adidas Ajax away shirt 2023/24 has been released – and once again, the Amsterdammers have mastered style.
We're well used to seeing Ajax don the most stunning shirts that Europe has to offer by now. Obviously, the Bob Marley away shirt has gone onto become a modern classic – but even this season, the navy away shirt and Daily Paper third top have both been well-loved.
This new effort is sure to be a massive hit, too. Adi have done it again.
FFT's verdict
Is the Adidas Ajax away shirt 2023/24 yet another modern classic?
While so many modern football shirts seem to draw on icons of the past, this one isn't reminiscent of a previous Ajax shirt at all. De Godenzonen haven't worn a fully white away kit since 1989: it's not a colour we associate with their change strips.
So this one feels particularly modern, especially with that subtle, all-over pattern in what looks pink and green up close, giving this one a slightly off-white look. These kinds of patterns have been massively popular in football kits over the last few years – and this is one of the nicer, more subtle we've seen in recent times.
It puts this new Ajax effort firmly in 2023. It's not groundbreakingly looking to the future and it doesn't hark back to the past. Do you know how rare that is with new threads? It's slap-bang in the present. Lovely.
The navy touches on this one are excellent, too, with a navy badge, to boot. Not too much else to distract, either.
Ajax won't be competing in the Champions League next season so this shirt might just fly under the radar. This is yet another that will become an instant hit with fans, however.
Adidas and Ajax, eh? Name a better collaboration.
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Adidas Ajax away shirt 23/24?
The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.
Adidas have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Adidas Ajax away shirt 23/24?
The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
