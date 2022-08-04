The new Adidas Ajax away kit 2022/23 has dropped – and it's yet another triumph for those classy Amsterdammers.

The Dutch champions released their home shirt a couple of months ago to rapturous adulation and this one's had more of the same, with social media fawning over the collar and colour combination. It's hard to beat last year's Bob Marley-inspired effort, of course… but this is one is so nice, it's a surprise Erik ten Hag hasn't bid for it already.

With so many big European clubs releasing jerseys right now – not to mention Premier League sides and even World Cup tops going on sale – it's testament to Ajax that they're always a highlight in terms of off-field style as much as on.

A regal navy, Adidas have combined red and yellow for the flourishes for something that feels similar to that Bob Marley kit from last time around in terms of colour palette. The diamond collar and cuffs are obviously the standout – but that shade of red works so nicely with the blue, don't you think?

With gold a prominent colour on the Ajax home shirt, there's a theme running through the kits. The home top rather controversially has gold numbers, while the yet-to-be-released third threads are rumoured to have gold as a base colour.

Navy and red were the colours that Ajax last won the Champions League wearing, back in 1995 – and since, the Netherlands giants have worn all sorts of change strips. In recent years, however, the club have almost adopted a moniker as style kings of Europe, with anticipated releases.

Not just last year's Three Little Birds shirt, either. The black, gold and white top from

de Godenzonen's incredible 2018/19 Champions League run has become a modern classic, while the icy blue effort of 2020/21 was a hit, too, almost certainly inspiring Arsenal's third shirt last season.

What do you reckon – one of the best shirts of the summer?

