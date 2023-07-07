The new Adidas Ajax home shirt is out – and this is one of the nicest in recent memory

The Adidas Ajax home shirt 2023/24 has been released – and it's one of the best shirts we've seen all summer.

The away shirt was giving zap lolly vibes – and given that it had so much white on the base, we expected to see, well, a lot more red on this one. Ajax have such iconic shirts anyway, so this is always one to look forward to.

So what do you reckon: one of the best football kits from anyone in Europe?

FFT's verdict

The Adidas Ajax home shirt 2023/24 is a stone cold style icon – as per usual

BUY NOW BUY FROM ADIDAS Buy the new Adidas Ajax home kit 2023/24 from Adidas.co.uk

You know what to expect from an Ajax home shirt by now so it's very difficult to actually do wrong. In recent seasons, Adidas have added gold and silver, they've experimented with type and the three stripes have been moved around a bit, too.

This time, they've gone full classic. There was a retro Originals jersey that the brand released last season with an old-school badge in the middle and very little else. It appears that top is one of the biggest influences for this one, with not much else on the shirt itself.

(Image credit: Adidas/Ajax)

Adidas have gone for their "Bold red" shade and white: nothing else. this one feels particularly minimal with very subtle stripes down the red block in the centre of the kit. The badge, Adi logo and sponsor are all sponsored, too.

There's a red stripe down the side, too, while the collar just looks gorgeous. We're sticklers for the classics 'n' all – so that ABN-AMRO version that the women's team wear? Yes, please.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax) (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax) (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax) (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax) (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax) (Image credit: Adidas/Ajax)

It's a shame that Ajax won't be in the Champions League next term but if you've ever thought of buying a shirt from the Amsterdammers, this one is perhaps the one to get. It's modern, it harks back to the past and it's absolutely timeless.

As David Brent once claimed, a good idea is a good idea forever.

Where to buy

(Image credit: Adidas/Ajax)

Adidas Ajax home shirt 23/24 Has there ever been a bad Ajax kit? Here's another modern classic Sizes: XS-3XL | Colours: White/Bold Red Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Subtle stripes Centred logos Great collar

Shirt info

What is the sizing like with the Adidas Ajax home shirt 23/24? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here.

What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the Adidas Ajax home shirt 23/24? The authentic version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "Made with Parley Ocean Plastic, new ultra-breathable 3D engineered fabric 'HEAT.RDY' technology, triangle-shaped 'Authentic' badge, 3 stripes tape execution on the shoulders, the Authentic jerseys introduce new technologies to a future iconic football jersey silhouette," says Adidas. Now you know. If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.

More kit stories

Premier League kits 2023/24: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far

Ranked! The 100 best football kits of all time

Ranked! The 20 worst Premier League shirts EVER