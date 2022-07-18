The new Arsenal away kit for 2022/23 has been released – and it's already going down a treat on social media.

The Gunners' home shirt was extremely well received for its traditional look and influence by retro Arsenal shirts of the 90s. The away shirt, however, is a change from the club's usual change colours of yellow or blue, going for black and gold, with Adidas' three stripes in a lighter grey.

This one has a particularly regal touch, with the Gunners having gold as a change colour for the first time since 2015/16, when Puma gave them a gold away kit.

The shirt has been modelled by the likes of Lionesses captain, Leah Williamson and Women's Euros 2022 star Vivianne Miedema, along with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Ben White. Aaron Ramsdale wearing the shirt suggests that rather like the last two Gunners away tops, this might be used as a goalkeeper shirt, too.

With Premier League tops dropping thick and fast this summer – not to mention European shirts, World Cup jerseys and of course, the Women's Euro 2022 shirts that are all out – this is one that will stand out for many, not least because Arsenal's shirts are often a big deal.

With so many Adidas shirts released this summer featuring bold collars, the German brand have gone with a round neck for this one. The minimal cannon from last season's yellow away shirt returns, after its popularity last time.

On the shirt itself, there's an "AFC" text graphic that repeats in different directions, inspired by the giant stone "ARSENAL" that's located outside the Emirates Stadium. The typeface used for the names and numbers on the back of this shirt is influenced by that stone text, too.

So what do you think? One of the best kits of 2022 – or not up to the Gunners' usual standard? Let us know on Twitter (opens in new tab)…