Take our money! A new Arsenal kit has dropped – and it's a first for English football

A new Arsenal kit has dropped in a first for English football, as Adidas have collaborated with the legendary Stella McCartney for a beautiful new collection.

The Gunners are renowned for being one of the sharpest dressed sides in Europe, with shirts that have captured the imagination over the years and become modern classics – so it's only fair that Arsenal were the first side to have a specific shirt for the Women's Super League, which kicks off this weekend.

We've seen tweaks on tops but this is brand-new: a shirt specifically designed for Viv Miedema, Alessio Russo et al. As you may expect, it's absolutely stunning.

The new Arsenal kit is a collaboration between Adidas and Stella McCartney – and it's the first women's only shirt for the club

When Arsenal released their marmite away shirt earlier this summer, we should have seen the signs that the women's team were going to be stepping nowhere near that fluoro-and-black kit – in part because none of them were involved in the shoot.

Instead, the Arsenal women's side have their own change strip this season, which draws upon the same wavy lines all over the men's top but combines a much more subtle pastel blue and white colour combination. Pink is used for the accents: it looks absolutely incredible.

Stina Blackstenius and Vivianne Miedema model the Adidas x Stella McCartney Arsenal women's away shirt (Image credit: Adidas x Stella McCartney)

“I love that the away jersey taps into the exciting intersection of fashion and football through its elevated geometric print and captivating hues – with technical performance materials at the core,” Stella McCartney, who designed the top said. “It’s important that both players and fans alike can playfully express themselves as they move on and off the pitch, and we hope this bold, new collection can play a part in that.”

“For me, football has always been about having fun and getting creative – it’s why I got into it as a young girl and it’s what inspires me today,” new signing Alessia Russo added. “I love that this collection represents that, and I can’t wait to wear the shirt with pride on match day.”

The entire collection is just fantastic, isn't it? This is the second collab between McCartney and the north Londoners, following a training collection which was released last season – and spawned this stunning shirt.

Once again, the Gunners are rocking up for a competition impeccably dressed. This one comes with a men's shirt, too.

