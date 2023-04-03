New England kits! Are these the best new women's England shirts for years?

Nike have released new England kits for the Women's World Cup this summer – and they're both stunning.

With plenty of this summer's World Cup shirts announced already, the Lionesses head to Australia and New Zealand donning new tops that will conjure plenty of memories for fans. The home shirt looks particularly influenced by the 2002 World Cup template that Nike used for their shirts, while the away draws influence from 1990's iconic 'World In Motion' change strip.

The European champions (that feels good to say, right?) are set to debut their new look against Brazil in Thursday's Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley Stadium, looking suitably regal – and actually, Wembley is the influence, here.

The new England kits see a return to blue for the Lionesses

Lionesses model the new England shirts (Image credit: Nike)

Last summer's England shirts didn't have any blue on them at all, apart from the numbers on the back of the home shirt. The pearlescent badges are no more, as regal blue comes back into fashion. The white shorts – which caught a little controversy (opens in new tab) – have also been switched for navy.

The home features the same neckline and pattern that 2002's Nike shirts had, while keeping in the minimal aesthetic that made last year's kits so popular. The away, meanwhile, is bolder and brighter, drawing inspiration from the early 90s. This is the first blue away kit that England women have ever had – and the first sky blue England shirt since for 30 years.

Image 1 of 4 Leah Williamson in the England home shirt (Image credit: Nike) Ella Toone in the England away shirt (Image credit: Nike) Alex Greenwood in the England home shirt (Image credit: Nike) Alessia Russo in the England away shirt (Image credit: Nike)

"As Nike design teams worked on the new England kit, they drew inspiration from the legendary Wembley Stadium," the American manufacturer says. "Alongside celebrating the 100th anniversary this year, the iconic stadium currently holds the two highest attendance records for women’s football matches set by recent England women’s team matches.

"At the time of Wembley’s construction in the 1920s, England, like other parts of the world, was amid the Art Deco movement. The original Wembley even nods to this, with its art deco façade. It is this art movement, its colour, patterns and gradients, that inspired England’s new kits.

The whole range that accompanies these kits (Image credit: Nike)

"The colours in the home kit also pay homage to the 1984 England women’s team, the country’s first women’s team assembled for a major tournament. The new home kit follows the same colours as the 1984 uniform, with a white top with blue details and a blue short.

"England’s new away kit moves away from their classic white and red kits, bringing in the first expression of blue for the team. The pattern of the top is a geometric form, speaking specifically to the Art Deco movement. The slight gradient of color is a nod to the chalky façade of the original Wembley and the screever chalk drawings that were popular at the time of the origin of Wembley."

The England Women's shirts go on sale June 5 on Nike.com (opens in new tab)