The new Liverpool away kit is out – and it's a rework of a classic with a legend in the photoshoot

The new Liverpool away kit has been released, with a little help from a famous friend.

With the home top released towards the end of last season, the leaks for this one have been around for a long time. We're always in favour of green on a Liverpool shirt, too: last season's deep green beauty was a particular highlight in the Premier League.

So what do you reckon: one of the best Premier League kits of the season? One of the best football kits from anyone in Europe, even?

FFT's verdict

The new Liverpool away kit is a modern twist on one of the Merseysiders' greatest hits

This one is directly influenced by a 1990s classic, the quartered green-and-white effort that the Reds wore in the ill-fated FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United (though yes, people only ever remember the cream suits pre-match).

It's had a 2020s update, with a jazzy new pattern recreating the green panels – and look! It's Robbie Fowler wearing it!

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike)

This one feels like the perfect sweet spot, in many ways. It's fresh and modern while riffing on an old idea that plenty of Liverpudlians will remember the first time around. That pattern is pretty loud – though not as loud as last year's away kit – but it works.

The shade of green is particularly nice and the thick black cuffs and collar really do tie it all together – just as the white cuffs do on the home effort.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike) (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike)

It's not just the shirt either, with the rest of the collection looking particularly nice: the goalkeeper's shirt is black with that lush green used for the logos and sponsors. A lovely touch.

Nike have released some nice jerseys since linking up with Liverpool but this is among the very finest, without doubt.

Where to buy

The new Liverpool away kit, 2023/24 (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Nike)

Nike Liverpool away shirt 23/24 A return to a 90s classic – yet this one feels fresh and new Our expert review: Specifications Size: XS-3XL Colour: White/Green Spark/Black Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Reworking of a 90s icon + Pattern feels modern + Black cuffs and collar tie it all together nicely

Shirt info

What is the sizing like on the new Liverpool away kit for 2023/24? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here.