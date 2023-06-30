The new Liverpool away kit is out – and it's a rework of a classic with a legend in the photoshoot
Nike's new Liverpool away kit riffs on a stone-cold icon – so the Reds brought along a 90s legend to wear the shirt in the shoot
The new Liverpool away kit has been released, with a little help from a famous friend.
With the home top released towards the end of last season, the leaks for this one have been around for a long time. We're always in favour of green on a Liverpool shirt, too: last season's deep green beauty was a particular highlight in the Premier League.
So what do you reckon: one of the best Premier League kits of the season? One of the best football kits from anyone in Europe, even?
FFT's verdict
The new Liverpool away kit is a modern twist on one of the Merseysiders' greatest hits
This one is directly influenced by a 1990s classic, the quartered green-and-white effort that the Reds wore in the ill-fated FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United (though yes, people only ever remember the cream suits pre-match).
It's had a 2020s update, with a jazzy new pattern recreating the green panels – and look! It's Robbie Fowler wearing it!
This one feels like the perfect sweet spot, in many ways. It's fresh and modern while riffing on an old idea that plenty of Liverpudlians will remember the first time around. That pattern is pretty loud – though not as loud as last year's away kit – but it works.
The shade of green is particularly nice and the thick black cuffs and collar really do tie it all together – just as the white cuffs do on the home effort.
It's not just the shirt either, with the rest of the collection looking particularly nice: the goalkeeper's shirt is black with that lush green used for the logos and sponsors. A lovely touch.
Nike have released some nice jerseys since linking up with Liverpool but this is among the very finest, without doubt.
Where to buy
Nike Liverpool away shirt 23/24
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Shirt info
What is the sizing like on the new Liverpool away kit for 2023/24?
The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.
Nike have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the new Liverpool away kit for 2023/24?
The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says.
"Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up."
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
Premier League kits 2023/24: Every home and away shirt announced or rumoured so far
