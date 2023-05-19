The new Manchester City home kit is out – and it looks like a remake of an iconic top of yesteryear
New Manchester City home kit? Yes please! Though this one is reminding us of Nicolas Anelka as much as a potential treble
The new Manchester City home kit for 2023/24 has been revealed – and it certainly looks familiar.
Of course, it's not uncommon for clubs to draw on old icons – and as the new Premier League shirts for next season drop, we're going to see a lot of references to the past. The new Manchester City shirt certainly feels fresh and modern, too, but there's an obvious nod to the past.
Important to note, by the way, that this won't be the shirt that City don in the Champions League final in June – though they might give it a runout in the FA Cup showpiece against Manchester United.
FFT's verdict
The new Manchester City home kit for 2023/24 is going to be a sure hit with fans
City have had some stunning kits under Puma thus far… and some that haven't quite hit the mark. The top that had "MAN CITY" written in thick letters wasn't particularly adored – while the centred badge and thick maroon collar has been a little marmite, to say the least.
With the new effort, however, City are taking things back to the early noughties with the lightly-striped sky blue and almost an identical collar to a shirt that Reebok produced for them in 2003/04. That's deliberate – since it's 20 years this year of the Etihad Stadium.
"The front graphic of the new Home jersey is inspired by the unique architecture of the Etihad Stadium, in particular the four giant turrets visible from the outside of the stadium that form tonal stripes on the jersey," Puma says. "The postcode of the stadium is displayed on the back of the neck to celebrate 20 years at City’s new home.
As with all modern shirts, there's "cutting-edge technology" as well as nice threads. This one is "Engineered with ULTRAWEAVE fabric" and contains "dryCELL technology" – basically, you stay less sweaty.
The details are stunning on this one. The v-neck collar is lovely, while the subtle stripes won't be noticeable from a distance but give a little more texture to what is a lovely shade of sky blue – they haven't always got it perfect over the years.
We've seen plenty of secondary colours come to the fore in recent years, too. It's nice that white is back: whisper it… but could this be the perfect City kit?
Buy the shirt
Puma Manchester City home shirt 23/24
Our expert review:
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Shirt info
What is the sizing like on the new Manchester City home kit for 2023/24
The sizing with all Puma football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.
Puma have a full size guide here.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the new Manchester City home kit for 2023/24?
The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White