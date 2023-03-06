New Premier League ball released: Is this the best one of the season?
The new Premier League ball for the last third of the season is out now, riffing on the same idea as the last two
The new Premier League ball for the last third of the season has been released – and it's a beauty.
The 2022/23 season is the 30th Premier League campaign, with the match balls reflecting that milestone nicely. The first ball of the season was a cheeky Nike Flight that drew on the gold-tinted 90s Mitre balls of yesteryear to deliver something fresh with Xs interwoven.
The winter ball, meanwhile, was the usual yellow, with halftone patterns over the Xs and blue and purple patterning. The Xs represent '10' in Roman numerals, with three Xs seen on the ball at any one time.
New Premier League ball
The new Nike Flight, however, might just be the best of the lot. With red and purple detailing over the X shapes, this one is the most modern one released, as the Xs and Nike Swooshes look sketchy and three-dimensional.
The Nike Aerowsculpt moulded grooves produce 30% truer flight, apparently compared to the most recent Merlin balls, while the pattern is 3D-printed onto the sphere itself, just to reduce any lag even further. The All Conditions Control (ACC), which gives these balls a grippier texture in the wet, is present too (God bless British weather, folks).
As with all Nike Premier League balls, too, this one will be available for £125 with a cheaper, replica version made available too.
The new Premier League ball is dropping on Nike.com (opens in new tab) and Pro:Direct (opens in new tab)
Nike Premier League Flight 2023
X marks the spot for the new Nike Flight
Size: 5 | Colourway: White / Bright Crimson / Black
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
