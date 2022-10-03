Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite MI FG released: are these the boots of 2022?

The Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite MI FG football boots have dropped – and they just might be the best football boots we've seen all year.

Inspired by Italy, this new Tiempo takes the legend of Andrea Pirlo's 2006 World Cup-winning boots and creates something minimal and classic, of course, with touches of the nation's famous Azzurri blue. There's a silver soleplate on this one, while tiny flourishes of the Italian flag make this one a collector's edition.

They're among the best Nike football boots out right now – and surely by the end of the year, they'll be topping plenty of lists as the best boots of 2022.

The Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite MI FG is the reimagining of a classic