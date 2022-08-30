The Argentina 2022 World Cup away kit might be the most hated top of the tournament

The Argentina 2022 World Cup away kit is here – and it might just be the most reviled shirt of the tournament.

In what we all assume will be Lionel Messi's final World Cup for his beloved Albaceleste – the PSG star will be 39 by the time 2026's edition rolls around – Adidas have gone hard with the away strip, blending a fire graphic into the bottom of the shirt and making the entire thing bright purple. The new textless Adidas logo is there too in silver. It's a big statement, right?

Along with the rest of the Adidas World Cup kits all released at the same time, Adidas have released the home shirt for the Argentinians, too. All of the World Cup shirts are getting released between now and November.

The Argentina 2022 World Cup away kit is already being slated online

Gone are the days when fans were crying out for kits that deviated just a tad from manufacturers' templates. Oh, what some fans would do for an identikit, here.

Fire graphics are polarising at best but Adidas have emblazoned one all over the bottom of this shirt in a lighter purple from the deeper base, giving off a kind of bunsen burner look for this. The logos are silver, with the three stripes a lighter lilac.

After black and navy change strips in recent years, this one is a bold reinvention. It's going to stand out a mile at the tournament, at least – and the fire graphic is very classily designed to look geometric in style rather than just a giant photograph of a flame, splashed on the top.

Hot… or not? (Image credit: Adidas)

Call us overly optimistic but at FFT, we don't quite subscribe to the hate over this one. There are plenty of worse shirts out there and the dismay is coming before Messi and co. have even kicked a ball in it, yet. Give it a chance.

Should Argentina have a good tournament, this will go down as a future classic. Look us in the eye and tell us that you haven't changed your mind on 90s kits in the past decade…

Here's how it looks up close… (Image credit: Adidas)

It's a cohesive design with the colours complementing one another and the silver touches are very sophisticated. We ain't mad about it.

You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

What is the sizing like with the Argentina 2022 World Cup away kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).