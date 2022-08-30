The Mexico 2022 World Cup away kit is an Aztec masterpiece

The Mexico 2022 World Cup away kit isn't afraid to be bold, is it?

This isn't the first time that the Mexicans have made a statement at the World Cup but despite the home shirt resembling a giant bald eagle, Adidas haven't exactly kept things plainer with the away effort. Their new textless Adidas logo appears on this one for the first time, too.

Along with the rest of the Adidas World Cup kits all released at the same time, Adidas have released the home shirt for Mexico, too. All of the World Cup shirts are getting released between now and November.

The Mexico 2022 World Cup away kit might just be the kit of the tournament

This isn't the first time that the Mexican side have drawn on their Aztec history with a football shirt. the 90s were packed with them, while the nation recently had a black and grey home shirt – mmhmm, home – with Aztec-inspired lettering graphics all over.

Well, Adi have gone even bigger and bolder this time. The away shirt for the Mexicans this time is exactly the same as the 2018 effort colourwise – a sort of off-white with burnt red flourishes – only with gorgeous swirly graphics all over.

It's subtle enough that the players will just look like they're wearing white from a distance but this thing looks absolutely magnificent up close. The shorts, too, are superb – a sort of deep, de-saturated green. 10/10, Adidas.

Plenty of (Az)tekkers: the beautiful Mexican away effort (Image credit: Adidas)

Perhaps the reason that this one works quite so well is that it's only two colours, too. Now that's how to do minimalism while also plastering a garish graphic on the front.

If there's one slight issue… a plain back. Yes, we get it's a requirement so that you can read the letters and numbers on the back of the shirt. We just prefer our patterns all over or not at all.

The nicest shirt at the tournament? (Image credit: Adidas)

With Mexico facing Saudi Arabia in their group, one would hope that they would get a chance to don this one. Otherwise, a likely last-16 tie with France should give us an opportunity to see it against Les Bleus' home.

You can buy this one from Adidas.co.uk (opens in new tab) – the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

What is the sizing like with the Mexico 2022 World Cup away kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms. Adidas have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).