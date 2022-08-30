The Mexico 2022 World Cup home kit is an eagle-influenced triumph

The Mexico 2022 World Cup home kit might just be the nicest home threads that the nation have had since the 90s.

Yep, we're going there. Recently, Adidas have flipped the script for the Mexicans, giving them a black-and-grey home kit with Aztec-inspired lettering, before going black and pink for the follow-up. Neither have looked particularly familiar, despite their style – but this one is a return to what we know and love, complete with the new textless Adidas logo.

Along with the rest of the Adidas World Cup kits all released at the same time, Adidas have released the away shirt for Mexico, too. All of the World Cup shirts are getting released between now and November.

The Mexico 2022 World Cup home kit follows wonderful traditions

Back in the 90s, the Mexicans were trendsetters – and not just for Cuauhtemoc Blanco, who would trap the ball between his feet and bounce over defenders with it.

Back then, the Mexicans had Aztec face-inspired shirts that caught the imagination, so going "classic" for the nation is a little more complicated than stripping back the base of the top to a plain green. Fittingly, Adidas have added another excellent pattern to the pantheon: this one's inspired by eagle feathers.

There's a new eagle on the badge and the dark green collar is offset with the crimson stripes on the shoulders. It's big, bold and striking, without a hint of brashness.

Four years ago in Russia, the Mexicans had a multi-green home top, with Adidas designing a dark green base and giant, geometric stripe graphics under the arms. This one feels a hell of a lot more personalised, though.

The shades are just perfect as well, with the deep green and red looking stunning together. Top work – and believe it or not, this is the plainer of the two tops Mexico have at the tournament.

It's a cohesive design with the colours complementing one another. You can't improve perfection, can you?

the rest of Adidas's World Cup shirts

What is the sizing like with the Mexico 2022 World Cup home kit? The sizing with all Adidas football kits is very natural – not too tight in any places, apart from perhaps around the cuffs on short sleeve shirts, if you have big arms.