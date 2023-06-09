The new Newcastle United home kit has been released – with a brand-new sponsor and simplified look
The new Newcastle United home kit has dropped, with the Magpies set to don this one on the continent
The new Newcastle United home kit has dropped ahead of the Toon Army's first Champions League campaign for two decades.
With new Premier League kits dropping between now and August, Newcastle were always one of the more intriguing prospects to look forward to this summer. The Magpies are in the midst of a rebrand under Eddie Howe on the pitch and following Saudi Arabian ownership, the club have been expected to get a new badge and sponsor in time.
Well, we've got one of the two, this time…
FFT's verdict
The new Newcastle United home kit is retro-looking with a cleaner sponsor
This might end up being the final Castore kit that Newcastle don. With rumours that the Toon will make a switch at the end of their deal, this is a high note to end on.
The thinner stripes are back for this one, with the Manchester-based manufacturers touting the 1980s retro-inspired collar to soak this one in nostalgia from some of the greatest-ever Tyneside getups.
"The jersey boasts a split side hem for movement, laser cut holes in the underarms for breathability, a dropped and shaped hem to give the top style, and the distinctive Newcastle United club crest woven on the left side of the chest," Castore says.
And there's a new sponsor. The infamous FUN88 is no more, replaced by Saudi-based company, Sela, which now adorns the top.
Overall, all boxes are ticked with this one. It doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel but if Eddie Howe's boys set the Champions League alight, it'll become an instant classic at St. James' Park.
The shirt goes on sale from June 10 at 8am.
What is the sizing like on the new Newcastle United home kit for 2023/24?
The sizing with all Castore football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.
Castore have a full size guide on every item page.
What is the difference between the authentic and regular versions of the new Newcastle United home kit for 2023/24?
The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here. In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
