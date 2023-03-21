The Scotland 150th Anniversary shirt is here – and it's absolutely stunning

Adidas have unveiled a Scotland 150th Anniversary shirt – and it's blowing away fans.

This year, Scotland's Football Association celebrates a century and a half since its foundation, with a special Anniversary Heritage friendly match against England set to be playeed at Hampden Park on Tuesday, September 12 of this year.

And to accompany the celebrations, the Scotland national football team have a very special anniversary shirt said to be inspired by the one worn for the very first international against the Three Lions. This may well be the nicest kit that they've ever had, too.

The Scotland 150th Anniversary shirt is a thing of beauty

The Adidas Scotland 150th anniversary kit (Image credit: Adidas)

"It reflects the nation's football heritage with a simple design," Adidas tells us. "Dominated by the traditional dark blue, it is finished with a round white collar and woven crest. The Lion Rampant is highlighted in gold against a tonal crest, so as to match the look of the first crest worn on early Scotland shirts."

There's even the inclusion of hooped cuffs on this one, reminiscent of Queen's Park shirts. That's deliberate, as all 11 players who took to the field for the very international played their club football for the Glaswegian amateur side.

The Adidas Scotland 150th anniversary kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Though we now live in an age in which men's and women's international sides have different shirts, this one will be worn by both. The men's team will don this beauty on Saturday to face Cyprus in a Euro 2024 qualifier, while the women's team will make their bow in the anniversary kit next month when they face Costa Rica at Hampden Park.

A special edition boxed 150th shirt will also be available, going on sale on Thursday, March 30.

This special edition jersey is available now at selected Scottish JD sports stores, www.jdsports.co.uk (opens in new tab) or via the JD app.