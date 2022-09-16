USA 2022 World Cup away kit: Nike delivers a classy, textured top for the United States

The USA 2022 World Cup away kit is out now – and it's lovely top.

Say what you like about the Americans, they always turn up to a World Cup looking smart and Qatar will be no exception. The US have had a few navy shirts over the years with one red one sticking out like a sore thumb: now this one goes for a royaller blue with black patterning.

Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike home shirt for the USMNT has dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.

FFT's verdict

The USA 2022 World Cup away kit feels timeless… if a tiny bit dull

It's a surprise that Nike haven't tried to revolutionise away kits for the US like they have with, say, Nigeria. It's their home country, the fans are perhaps less likely to revolt than the more aggy European types (although maybe that's a stereotype) and creating a few unique icons could well endear the US football side to the world in a way that only a cult football shirt can (see Cameroon's sleevelessness, for one).

American away shirts tend to be a little samey: mostly navy blue, anyway. This one is a little lighter with a dyed pattern akin to Leeds United's divisive yellow top this season, with Nike justifying it as and "ice-dying technique used on the away kit creates a vibrant pattern to celebrate diversity and youth."

Actually, it looks really nice. This is one of the more memorable US away shirts.

(Image credit: Nike)

Is there enough going on with this one, though? Sure, the Swooshes are on the sleeves rather than the body but other than that, there's nothing separating this shirt from any other aside from the pattern. We like the pattern – really, we do – but it feels a little generic. Like we said, this is Nike's home nation: they've been bold enough to move the Swoosh so why not employ a pattern that only the US could have?

That's a minor gripe, though. Not every shirt necessarily has to be a groundbreaking, reference to the history and culture of that specific team and look totally unlike everything we've ever seen before.

(Image credit: Nike)

So let's judge this one by what it is rather than what it isn't: it looks fantastic – and it's a nice evolution for the States.

You can buy this one from Nike football (opens in new tab) – the rest of the World Cup kits (opens in new tab) are on there, too.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike USA 2022 World Cup away shirt Clean, classy and surprisingly stripped back – it's an American beauty Specifications Sizes: S-3XL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Simplistic and stripped back + Lovely colours – nicer than the red one they had a couple of years ago + The pattern adds focus Reasons to avoid - That pattern's a bit generic

What is the sizing like with the Nike USA 2022 World Cup away kit? The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit. Nike have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).

What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike USA 2022 World Cup away kit? The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on. "This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says. "Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up." If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.