Premier League LIVE: All the action from Liverpool vs Watford, plus the rest of today's games
We return to the Premier League, live, following an international break – catch Liverpool vs Watford updates with us today
By Mark White published
It's the Premier League live on FourFourTwo – with the three at the top of the table in action against relegation battlers.
Today's fixtures:
12:30: Liverpool vs Watford – How to watch
15:00: Brighton vs Norwich
15:00: Burnley vs Manchester City
15:00: Chelsea vs Brentford
15:00: Leeds United vs Southampton
15:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Aston Villa
17:30: Manchester United vs Leicester City
Alexander-Arnold isn't starting today – but should be involved in the title race
Good news for the Reds: Trent will be available for the run-in.
It's a beautiful day on Merseyside
𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩'𝙨 𝙤𝙛𝙛 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙄 𝙜𝙤... 🎶#LIVWAT pic.twitter.com/uuSc3PAF3TApril 2, 2022
Think Liverpool's attack is ferocious at the moment? It could be about to improve…
Liverpool could be about to land Benjamin Sesko – who has been described as better than Erling Haaland.
Roy Hodgson hoping ‘quality’ Ismaila Sarr can inspire Watford
Watford manager Roy Hodgson is hopeful that his returning star can give the Hornets a boost today.
There's a new Mohamed Salah mural on Merseyside…
🇪🇬 🤴 The Salah mural pic.twitter.com/mHfUwUkDKCApril 2, 2022
Looking for a live stream for Liverpool vs Watford
Team news
It's a strong team from Liverpool with the major miss being Trent Alexander-Arnold. Joe Gomez steps in. Interestingly, Roberto Firmino starts ahead of Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz for this one, too.
For Watford, Ismaila Sarr is back in the side, in the only change after the break.
Welcome to the live blog.
Our first game of today sees title-challenging Liverpool host Watford at Anfield. Can Jurgen Klopp's men keep the pressure on Manchester City with an early win?
