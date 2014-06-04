60-second dossier: Japan must focus on staying stern away from Asia

Japan scored goals for fun in Asian qualifying (30, the joint most), but it wasn't all jam sandwiches and chuckles. They finished six points adrift of Uzbekistan in the first round, before romping to a four-point group win in the final phase ahead of Australia, Jordan, Oman and Iraq. Group C will be a much tougher task, of course, but remaining difficult to crack isn't a bad start; they only lost once in eight games against the aforementioned rabble. Shinji Okazaki: over to you at the other end...