60-second dossier: Pass-happy Spain can win the trophy keeping it tight
By Joe Brewin
Vicente del Bosque's men shipped just three goals in qualifying, and can take that to Brazil...
They say defences win you stuff, and that sounds about right when discussing a tournament where the goals per game average has fallen gradually over the last 60 years. That Spain shipped just three goals in qualifying, fewer than any other UEFA nation, bodes very well. Couple that with Diego Costa in form at the other end (if his fitness holds up) and a midfield that looks typically stylish, and Del Bosque's boys can go far.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.