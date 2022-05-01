Arsenal now three points behind Chelsea: could Gunners beat Blues to third place?

Arsenal moved back above north London rivals Tottenham after beating West Ham on Sunday - and the Gunners now have third-placed Chelsea in their sights.

Tottenham beat Leicester 3-1 earlier on Sunday to move provisionally into fourth, but Mikel Arteta's side reclaimed the final Champions League spot thanks to a hard-fought win at West Ham.

Rob Holding headed Arsenal into the lead after 38 minutes at the London Stadium, only to see his goal cancelled out by a deflected Jared Bowen effort just before the interval.

But Gabriel Magalhaes headed the Gunners back in front after 54 minutes following a corner and Arteta's side held out comfortably despite good possession from the home team.

So Arsenal are up to fourth, but Chelsea's 1-0 defeat at Everton earlier in the day means third spot may also be up for grabs with four fixtures remaining.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in patchy form at the moment and also have the FA Cup final against Liverpool ahead on May 14th.

Before that, the Blues are at home to Wolves and away to relegation-threatened Leeds United in the Premier League. And after their FA Cup final appearance, they welcome Leicester and Watford to Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are at home to Leeds before a crucial clash away at Tottenham on May 12th. The Gunners (with an inferior goal difference to both of their London rivals) then visit Newcastle and face Everton at home on the final day of the season.

For their part, Spurs travel to Liverpool next, ahead of the north London derby at home, the visit of Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and a trip to relegated Norwich on the final day.

The race is on.