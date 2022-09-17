Barcelona chief EXCLUSIVE: "90 per cent of the Premier League’s foreign players would prefer to come here"

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has told FourFourTwo that money is not a problem for his club – neither is it a problem to sign players from top Premier League sides.

Cruyff, son of legendary player and coach Johan, is not part of the Barcelona hierarchy and has been discussing in the latest issue of FFT some of the perceptions around his club – who spent megabucks in the summer signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde.

Barça have notoriously been cash-strapped in recent seasons after excessive spending – but now Cruyff claims that the club aren't hampered by Financial Fair Play regulations and that they can sign almost anyone they want, as one of the biggest clubs on Earth.

"No matter how difficult it is for us here with Financial Fair Play, the world’s best players still want to come to Barcelona," Cruyff said. "The magnet is there – I think 90 per cent of the Premier League’s foreign players would prefer to join Barcelona. Spanish football is still attractive."

"There are challenges: taxes are extremely high, costing clubs in Spain much more than in other nations. The Beckham rule [tax rates were reduced for leading talents in several fields] gave Spanish football a golden age.

"People will ask questions about the high tax rates when results get worse, but Real Madrid won the Champions League last season and Villarreal won the Europa League in 2020/21. Spanish teams have been the best in Europe by a long way this century and there’s a lot of ability in Spain. The football is more technical and positional.

Jordi Cruyff speaks exclusively about Barcelona in the current issue of FourFourTwo (Image credit: Future)

Real Madrid and Barcelona have traditionally been able to sign the biggest players on Earth, having broke the transfer record in the past for the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

With English football experiencing the watershed moment of welcoming Erling Haaland to the Premier League – one of the two most sought-after players of the summer along with Kylian Mbappe – Cruyff told FFT about the difference between Spanish and English football.

"The Premier League is more transitional, faster and athletic. It’s not that one is better, but they’re different," the Dutchman remarked. "Financially the Premier League has become significantly stronger and there are fewer FFP rules, but I also understand why Spain has stricter FFP, as 20 years ago many clubs got into a mess."

