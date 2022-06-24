Best football boots for midfielders: The latest ranges designed for box-to-box players from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro and New Balance

If you're a Roy Keane-esque destroyer or a midfield maestro a la Kevin De Bruyne, you'll want to find the best football boots for midfielders before the new season kicks off.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed to assist defenders, midfielders, wingers and attackers. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best football boots on the market right now for midfielders...

1. Best boots for midfielders: Adidas Predator Mania

(Image credit: Adidas)

Worn by the likes of Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Alessandro Del Piero, these retro beauties were introduced ahead of the 2002 World Cup and were worn by all the great midfielders of the time.

The original design of the boot, from the power zones to the thick, soft leather remains completely untouched in this recently re-released version. As with the Predator Pulse boots – which were also re-released last year – the only change is that the heel from recent Predator models has been added to give some sturdiness to the boot.

2. Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan

(Image credit: Future)

As we said in our Puma King Platinum 21 Vegan football boots review, Puma Kings have always been considered no-nonsense football boots. Hardowrking midfielders all over the world, from Sunday League-level to the World Cup, have donned this iconic range before going into battle. Yet they aren't without their patrons when I comes to flare players – Diego Maradona, the greatest attacking midfielder in history, famously wore Puma Kings throughout his glittering career.

And FFT was intrigued to hear, in 2022, that Puma were releasing a vegan pair, made entirely free of animal products. The Vegan Kings are just as durable and robust, yet light on the feet, as the classic range. The animal-free "leather" upper is supple, comfortable and slightly spongey, while maintaining its tough streak. We also think they look the business, with the vintage black and white colour way reversed in sumptuous style. They're also a lot cheaper than other ranges.

Midfielders can't go wrong with these, and they'll be doing something great for the environment when they buy a pair.

3. Nike Tiempo Legend 9

(Image credit: Future)

As worn by: Phil Foden, Sergio Busquets

The latest Tiempo's have been snapped adorning the feet of a host of players in varying positions, with FFT's Nike Tiempo Legend 9 football boots review pointing out the fact that these are suitable for players of all positions. That's because, while extremely comfortable and durable, they're among the lightest on the market, weighing in at only 207g.

The latest Tiempos also feature a number of other little nifty gadgets, inclduing memory foam and touch pods, designed to specifically help players pass, cross, dribble and control the ball. The chevron studs have been specially designed to add traction, helping players change direction more easily – perfect for bursting past rivals in the centre of the pitch.

This is a stunning all-round boot, and one any midfielder player should consider adding to their toolkit.

4. New Balance V2 442

(Image credit: Future)

In our New Balance 442 v2 football boots review, we explained how this is a no-nonsense boot at a low price. Comfort and durability are valued above all by this range, which offers a premium K-leather upper and studs which are best-suited for softer ground.

Internal cushioned pillows deliver incredible comfort and solid support. There's little in the way of gadgetry (no "touch pods" to assist with ball control, for example), but there's a lot to be admired about a boot which feels good, protects you and will last for a good few seasons.

5. Diadora Brasil Whiteout

(Image credit: Pro:Direct)

We're a sucker for a whiteout boot. There are so many millions of colour combinations these days when it comes to what to wear on your feet but we're old-school – and we remember the days when a simple, plain white football boot like this would have had your da shaking his head and ranting away about "back in his day".

How times change. The circle of life has rendered these K-Leather Diadora boots retro, when once it was new and bold. If you're anything like us, you still get a thrill from wearing something completely all-white and as impractical as this down to the muddiest five-a-side pitch in town.

