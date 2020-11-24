Black Friday FIFA 21 deals: Save up to a third with offers on PS4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch versions

The latest FIFA hasn't been out long - but there's great FIFA 21 deals to be found in the early Black Friday sales.

FIFA 21 has seen its biggest reduction on Amazon for Black Friday. You can now get this year's Standard Edition of the game for £32.99 - that goes for PS4 or Xbox One.

Remember, when you buy FIFA 21 on either PS4 or Xbox One, EA Sports' Dual Entitlement means that you can upgrade to the next generation of consoles absolutely free.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition on PS4

RRP: £48.99

Now: £32.99

Save £16.00 (33%)

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 on PS4 has been reduced by a third on Amazon - you can now save £16.00 on the game. It all comes in useful when you're buying points on Ultimate Team, right?

FIFA 21 Standard Edition on Xbox One

RRP: £47.75

Now: £32.99

Save £14.76 (31%)

The Standard Edition of FIFA 21 on Xbox One is also down to £32.99. That's a saving of nearly £15.

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch

RRP: £36.99

Now: £29.99

Save £7.00

The Legacy Edition of FIFA on the Nintendo Switch is a reskinning of previous recent FIFA games, but it still brings you Ultimate Team, career mode and online playability – and it's now less than £30.

FIFA 21 Standard Edition on PS4 + Dualshock Controller Bundle

RRP: £84.99

Now: £69.99

Save £15.00

If you're in the market for a new PS4 controller, this is the deal for you - save £15 on a bundle of FIFA 21 and a controller.

FIFA 21 Champions Edition on PS4

RRP: £79.99

Now: £54.99

Save £25.00

Among other benefits, you will receive up to 10 Rare Gold Packs in Ultimate Team, one per week for 10 weeks, when you purchase the Champions Edition of FIFA 21 on PS4.

You will also receive Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

FIFA 21 Champions Edition on Xbox

RRP: £79.99

Now: £54.99

Save £25.00

Just as with PS4, you will receive up to 10 Rare Gold Packs in Ultimate Team, one per week for 10 weeks, when you purchase the Champions Edition of FIFA 21 on Xbox.

You will also receive Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on PS4

RRP: £89.99

Now: £64.99

Save £25.00

The Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 on PS4 entitles you to up to 20 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 10 weeks, along with Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One

RRP: £89.99

Now: £64.99

Save £25.00 (33%)

Like on PS4, the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 21 on Xbox entitles you to up to 20 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 10 weeks, along with Kylian Mbappé as Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches, a Career Mode Homegrown Talent with world-class potential, a FUT Ambassador Loan Item (either Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, Erling Haaland) for 3 FUT matches and Soundtrack Artist FUT Kits and Stadium Items.

