Euro 2021: new dates, coronavirus threat, play-offs, tickets information, stadiums, and groups – everything you need to know

Has Euro 2020 been cancelled due to coronavirus?

No, Euro 2020 has been moved to the summer 2021, but is still due to go ahead.

As of March 17, 2020, the European Championship will be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021, having been moved from the summer of 2021.

There has been no update yet on whether the format of the tournament has changed, and so it is expected that the first match will still be between Italy and Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with the final being held at Wembley.

Will the venues of Euro 2021 change due to coronavirus?

No decision has yet been taken to change the venues of Euro 2021 because of the shift in dates.

How can I purchase tickets for Euro 2021?

Euro 2020 tickets were released over a number of dates. The application window for the tournament began back in June 2019, where fans had to register for a lottery-like draw. In July and August 2019, fans found out their fate. In December, the ticket sales reopened for fans of qualified nations.

There are still four Euro 2021 teams to be decided. Fans of national teams who qualify for the tournament via the play-offs will be able to apply for tickets once the play-offs are concluded. That had been scheduled for April 2020, but has now been postponed.

This could include Scotland, who are on the same playoff 'path' as Norway, Serbia and Israel, and one of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, who are on the same path as Bosnia and Slovakia.

In case you’re now feeling pessimistic about your country’s chances at the tournament, there will be a ticket resale in April 2020, giving fans a chance to sell theirs on or buy tickets to the tournament.

How can I get tickets to the Euro 2021 Final?

Tickets for the final have already been on sale. These were released along with tickets for all other stages of the competition last summer.

Euro 2020 Final tickets were due to be eligible for resale in April 2020.

Which venues are set to host Euro 2021?

There are 21 cities from across the continent bid to host Euro 2021 matches, including London, Glasgow and Dublin. Among the unsuccessful bids, Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium and Stockholm’s Friends Arena were both eliminated by vote.

The successful stadium bids are as follows:

Amsterdam , Netherlands: Johan Cruyff Arena

, Netherlands: Johan Cruyff Arena Baku , Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium

, Azerbaijan: Olympic Stadium Bilbao , Spain: San Mamés

, Spain: San Mamés Bucharest , Romania: Arena Națională

, Romania: Arena Națională Budapest , Hungary: Puskás Aréna

, Hungary: Puskás Aréna Copenhagen , Denmark: Parken Stadium

, Denmark: Parken Stadium Dublin , Republic of Ireland: Aviva Stadium

, Republic of Ireland: Aviva Stadium Glasgow , Scotland: Hampden Park

, Scotland: Hampden Park London , England: Wembley Stadium

, England: Wembley Stadium Munich , Germany: Allianz Arena

, Germany: Allianz Arena Rome , Italy: Stadio Olimpico

, Italy: Stadio Olimpico Saint Petersburg, Russia: Krestovsky Stadium

Which country is hosting the most Euro 2021 matches?

Wembley Stadium in London will host the most matches of any venue at Euro 2021, with seven games to be played there – including the final and semis.

Originally, it was planned for Belgium to build a new national stadium, Eurostadium, in Brussels. Eurostadium was stripped of hosting rights to a handful of games at the tournament in December 2017, however, with UEFA citing uncertainty as to whether the project would be completed.

These games were instead given to Wembley.

Is Euro 2021 qualifying still ongoing?

There are just four places left at Euro 2021 - or 'paths' to the finals, as coined by UEFA - to be decided by four sets of play-offs. The nations involved are as follows:

Path A: Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland

Path C: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Israel

Path D: Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

When are the Euro 2021 play-offs?

All semi-finals across all four paths were set to commence on March 26, 2020, with the finals taking place on March 31, with all 24 Euro 2020 nations confirmed that day.

These have now been postponed and no new dates have yet been set.

What ball will be used for Euro 2021?

As is customary for major international tournaments, Adidas will be supplying the ball for Euro 2021. Named Uniforia - a portmanteau of “unity” and “euphoria”, the ball is mainly black and white, similar to the Telstar effort of the last World Cup, only with flashes of fluorescent colour.

What are the groups for Euro 2021?

After nations were seeded and certain teams were placed in groups based on hosting games at the tournament, the following groups were drawn for Euro 2020:

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, play-off winner D or A

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, play-off winner C

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, play-off winner B

Group F: Portugal, France, Germany, play-off winner A or D

Have any kits been released for Euro 2021 yet?

In November, Adidas released kits for a number of teams heading to the finals, including Germany, Spain and Belgium.

