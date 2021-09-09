Everton vs Burnley: Who is the referee for the match this weekend?

Everton vs Burnley this weekend in the Premier League - and the game will be officiated by Craig Pawson. Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Andre Marriner

Birmingham-based Andre Marriner is one of the most experienced referees in England, having refereed for FIFA between 2009 and 2017 and taken charge of the 2013 FA Cup final, in which Wigan Athletic beat Manchester City.

Mariner first joined the Premier League in 2004, having officiated since 1992 in the Birmingham Amateur Football League and the Southern Football League. Infamously, Marriner was the referee who wrongly sent off Kieran Gibbs in 2014, following a deliberate handball actually committed by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Scott Ledger

Adrian Holmes is from West Yorkshire and has been assistant referee at over 200 Premier League matches since 2012/13. He first officiated in the Football League in 2009.

Former soldier Scott Ledger first ran the line in the Football League in 2009 and as of the end of the 2020/21 season, he had racked up 390 appearances in the Premier League. He was assistant referee for the 2013 Community Shield.

Fourth Official: Martin Atkinson

Yorkshireman Martin Atkinson began refereeing at just 16 years of age. He first refereed in the Premier League in 2005 and has since taken charge of the 2011 FA Cup final, the 2014 League Cup final and went to multiple international tournaments.

Prior to the start of the 2021/22 season, Atkinson had refereed ​​433 matches, dishing out 1,479 cards. He is a regular for big six clashes.

VAR: Kevin Friend

50-year-old Kevin Friend has been refereeing in the Premier League since 2009. He managed the 2012 Community Shield between Chelsea and Manchester City, the 2013 League Cup final between Bradford City and Swansea City and the 2019 FA Cup final between Watford and Manchester City.

Friend is a Leicester City fan. In 2016, he was controversially prevented from officiating a Premier League match between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur due to a conflict in the title race.

Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood

His first season as a Premier League regular, Tim Wood was assistant referee 14 times during the 2020/21 season, racking over 150 games in the Championship before that. Wood first ran the line in the Football League in 2010.

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Who are the Premier League assistant referees for 2021/22?

PREMIER LEAGUE Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season