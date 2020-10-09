FIFA 21: How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FIFA 21 really is the coolest, flashiest FIFA yet - the Volta mode is heavier and more stylish than ever, there are easier ways to dribble and new skills to be pulled off in the game.

If you're one of those players who struggle to beat a defender for pace - we feel you, here at FourFourTwo - then don't worry. EA have made it easier than ever for us Mertesackers to have the moves like Mbappe in the final third.

As part of the new features in the game, EA have added a number of double-tap features in FIFA 21. Now, if you double-tap the X/A button to pass, the ball will bobble along the ground. This is crucial for your ball beating an onrushing tackler making a tackle on the ground, you see, as the ball can bounce over them.

It's the same with through-balls. Just double-tap the Triangle/Y button for a slightly bobbled pass - it's particularly useful in tight spaces.

But as much as FIFA is a passing game, where's the excitement in laying the ball off to someone in a better position? No, it's far more fun to knock the ball past your opponent and collect it from the other side of them when they're flat on their arse.

It's really quite simple too. When you approach a defender, make sure that there's enough distance between you and your opponent. To knock the ball past them, double-tap R1/RB.

It takes a few attempts to master but the ball should go one way, while your controlled player rides the challenge.

This is what's becoming known as 'The Bridge' online. When it's perfected, it looks a little like Jadon Sancho leaving David Alaba in a crumpled heap in Der Klassiker, like this:

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, it's a lot more effective than just flicking your right stick, which often just means you run the ball into the defender rather than knocking it past him.

There's no stopping us now. Especially now we've exposed Alaba as a fraud.

Good job that we edited that GIF though to leave out the part where we chipped the ball tamely into Manuel Neuer's gloves. A bit more practice needed here at FFT, perhaps...

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Adebayo Akinfenwa still considering post-football WWE career – and names opponents he’d love a Royal Rumble with

NEW CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BALL What Europe's elite will be playing with in the group stage

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world