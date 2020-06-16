Premier League live stream news: How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

Watching Premier League live streams just got a whole lot easier. In the last few years, TV rights have splintered – meaning that to watch every televised games, you'd need subscriptions to Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

While that's still the case, things have just got a little better to help you watch it all in one place.

Ahead of the Premier League restart on Wednesday, you can download the BT Sport app on a Now TV stick or box – so you can watch every Premier League game being shown on Sky Sports, BT Sport and the BBC in one place. Of the 92 remaining matches – all being televised or streamed – only the four matches on Amazon Prime will not be available through Now TV's services.

There will be 64 Premier League games shown on Sky Sports, 20 Premier League games shown on BT Sport and four on the BBC. Sky Sports also has the rights to 20 Championship games, while BT Sport is showing every Bundesliga game, and will show the Champions League and Europa League when those competitions resume. BT Sport and the BBC share the rights for the remaining FA Cup matches.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all of those games, and the best deals around.

What do I need to watch all these Premier League games on Now TV?

• A Now TV stick or Now TV box

• A Now TV Sky Sports pass – either a day pass, week pass or month pass

• A BT Sport monthly pass

And that's it! Plug the stick or the box into your television, log in to your accounts and enjoy the football.

Best Now TV Stick deals

Now TV Stick

This allows you to watch Sky Sports, BT Sports and the BBC through your television – without any contracts

Easy to install – just plug into your television

No contracts – cancel anything you're not using

Can link up with Sky Sports, BT Sport and the BBC – as well as Netflix, Sky Movies and Entertainment, and All4

Online passes can work out more expensive than satellite subscriptions

Relies on your WiFi for streaming standards

Over 30 Premier League games this season will be free-to-air

How do I add BT Sport to my Now TV stick or box?

BT Sport is now available as a free app on your Now TV. Once you've set up a BT Sport account online, simply go to 'App store' on the home section, select BT Sport, add it to your Now TV and log in.

BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport should both be already installed on your Now TV, allowing you to watch those games, as long as you have paid a license fee and created a BBC account.

You don't, really – with online passes, you can choose to cancel at any time. Now TV provides day and week passes, which will only last for that period (useful if there's a particular match you want to watch) and BT Sport passes are on a rolling monthly basis, so will carry on until you cancel.

Can I add Amazon Prime to Now TV?

Not currently. Amazon Prime has the rights to four more Premier League games this season – and although they will be showing them free of charge, you'll have to do this through a laptop.

The other option is to get an Amazon Fire Stick – which will require Amazon Prime membership – but will allow you to watch the Amazon and BBC games through your television.

