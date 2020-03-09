When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Having won 27 of their 29 games so far this season, Liverpool boast the largest lead at the top of the table in Premier League history. Barring a slip of unimaginable proportions, Jürgen Klopp’s side will win the league this season. How and when they do it is still not set in stone, however. Here, we take a look at the various scenarios.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's Premier League record attempts: what could they still break, and what have they already achieved?

What is the soonest Liverpool could lift the title?

Date: Monday, March 14

Opponent: None

That's right, Liverpool can seal the title without kicking another ball. Their 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, coupled with City's defeat in the Manchester Derby, means they can wrap things up even before their next league fixture.

If Man City lose their next two games - home clashes with Arsenal and Burnley on Wednesday and Saturday respectively - the title race will be over before Liverpool's visit to Everton on March 16. Did someone say 'Guard of honour in the home of your most hated rivals'? We thought as much.

How could they win it against Everton?

Date: Monday, March 16

Opponent: Everton

As if sealing the title after such a long wait wasn’t a grand enough prospect already, many Liverpool fans would be happy to see City get a result against either Arsenal or Burnley to give them a chance of sealing the title at Goodison Park on Monday March 16.

Lifting the Premier League trophy in the home of their fierce local rivals would be the perfect way to end an already phenomenal campaign. Arsenal fans can vouch for that, having famously sealed their 2003/04 title at Tottenham’s White Hart Lane. They still sing songs about that afternoon to this very day.

When would Liverpool win with their current lead?

Date: Saturday, April 5

Opponent: Manchester City

If City and Liverpool win both their next two fixtures - games they will be favourites for, it's worth remembering - Liverpool will seal the title with a win at the Etihad on April 5.

Other than at Everton, this would undoubtedly be the next best way to seal the title for Reds fans. Revenge would be sweet after City pipped Klopp's men to the title by just two points last campaign.

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £12.25 every three months – less than £3.80 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

EUROPE Who do FourFourTwo writers think will win the Champions League this season?

QUIZ Quiz! Can you name every Liverpool player to feature in a Champions League final?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

NEW FEATURES YOU'LL LOVE ON FOURFOURTWO.COM